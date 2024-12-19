Menu Explore
Pannun plot: Biden admin assures resilience in India-US ties

ByPress Trust of India, Washington
Dec 19, 2024 08:50 AM IST

In a New York court, the US department of justice has accused an Indian official of being involved in a plan to kill a Sikh separatist leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun

The outgoing Biden administration on Tuesday exuded confidence that India and the US will be able to “weather” the challenges to their relationship that arose after two recent indictments — one related to a Sikh separatist and the other to an Indian billionaire.

An administration official described the indictments as regulatory and law enforcement issues that are best left to the agencies directly involved to speak to. (HT File)
“I’m confident that we will be able to weather this appropriately,” a senior administration official said responding to a question that the two indictments cast a shadow on the India-US relationship.

In a New York court, the US department of justice has accused an Indian official of being involved in a plan to kill a Sikh separatist leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun. The other indictment charges Indian billionaire Gautam Adani of corruption.

“Many people say that this casts a shadow on the relationship and raises questions about trust (between India and the US) once again,” the official was asked.

“I would just simply say the relationship is increasingly complex, increasingly diverse and increasingly deep. It is the case that invariably, we will reach occasions of challenges on both sides, and the key is how we deal with those. I can just assure you that we’ve had the deepest possible appropriate consultation between the two sides, and I’m confident that we will be able to weather this appropriately,” said the official.

Another senior administration official described the indictments as regulatory and law enforcement issues that are best left to the agencies directly involved to speak to.

“It wouldn’t be appropriate for us to comment from either the White House or the state department. But we stand by and strongly believe in the view…. that this relationship is in a very strong position,” the official said.

