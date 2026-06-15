Paperless registration 2.0 set for rollout soon in Haryana: Misra

Haryana government on Sunday said that it has accelerated efforts towards digital transformation and administrative reforms in the revenue sector by starting a capacity-building programme for revenue officials across the state and launching a drive for the disposal of pending demarcation cases. Financial commissioner, revenue and disaster management, Sumita Misra. (File)

According to financial commissioner, revenue and disaster management, Sumita Misra, preparations are in the final stages for the rollout of paperless registration 2.0, a next-generation digital registration platform that will enhance citizen services and governance efficiency. To ensure a seamless transition, the migration from paperless registration 1.0 to 2.0 will be carried out in a phased, district-wise manner, ensuring uninterrupted service delivery and minimal inconvenience to citizens, she said.

Misra said paperless registration 2.0 has been designed as an advanced digital framework to modernise the registration ecosystem through end-to-end online processing with zero physical paperwork. The platform will enable online submission of applications, digital document uploads, Aadhaar-based authentication, e-signatures, online fee payment, real-time verification, secure data storage, and automated workflow management.

She said the system will reduce citizens’ dependence on physical visits to government offices, minimise manual intervention, improve transparency and accountability, and ensure faster service delivery.

“The initiative is expected to strengthen governance efficiency while promoting ease of doing business and providing a seamless, citizen-centric registration experience,” Misra said.

To ensure smooth implementation of the upcoming platform, the department has prepared detailed Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and user manuals covering all operational modules. A statewide training programme is currently being conducted through video conferencing for revenue officers and field functionaries across all districts.

Misra said that strengthening digital capabilities among Patwaris, Kanungos and other revenue personnel is critical for ensuring uniform implementation of reforms and eliminating procedural bottlenecks in field operations.