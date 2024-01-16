Parents alleges negligence at Ludhiana Civil Hospital after premature twins’ death

Parents of a pair of twins who lost their lives at the Civil Hospital on Monday accused the authorities of negligence. The incident occurred around noon when the patient, who was in labour, was rushed to Ludhiana Civil Hospital’s Mother and Child Hospital. (HT File)

The incident occurred around noon when the patient, Rani, who was in labour, was rushed to the Mother and Child Hospital by her husband, Mithun, in an autorickshaw.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

According to the family, Rani delivered one of the twins en-route to the hospital, who unfortunately did not survive. However, the second delivery took place at the hospital. They, however, alleged that they had to wait at least an hour for any medical attention.

Recalling the ordeal, Mithun said, “After we lost our son on the way to the hospital, I requested immediate treatment upon reaching the hospital. However, they made her wait for about an hour and a half, during which she was shivering due to the cold and bleeding profusely. She delivered a baby girl at Civil Hospital, and the doctors informed us that she would be kept in the ICU or referred to PGI if she did not recover in time. She later succumbed.”

Civil surgeon offers clarification

As the patient’s family accused the hospital administration of a lack of timely and adequate care, the civil surgeon clarified the cause of death.

“The pregnancy was only 26 weeks old. The lady had already delivered one of her babies before reaching the hospital, and while at the hospital, she gave birth to a stillborn daughter. Typically, in such conditions, when the baby is too premature and part of twins, it is challenging for them to survive. Nevertheless, if I receive a formal complaint, an inquiry will be marked into the case, and a proper investigation will be conducted,” he added.