Parkash Singh Badal admitted to PGI’s advanced cardiac centre
Parkash Singh Badal is admitted to the advanced cardiac centre; his health conditions are stated to be stable and he is under observation of a team of doctors here in PGIMER, said the official statement of the hospital
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) patriarch and former chief minister of Punjab Parkash Singh Badal was on Sunday morning admitted to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER)’s advanced cardiac centre.
Badal, 94, developed some cardiac issues following which he was rushed to the PGI.
As per SAD’s officials, the party patriarch has been admitted for his routine checkup.
“Parkash Singh Badal is admitted to the advanced cardiac centre. His health conditions are stated to be stable and he is under observation of a team of doctors here in PGIMER,” said the official statement of the hospital.
In June, Badal was admitted after developing stomach and chest pain and got discharged after one-day treatment.
-
Punjab: Pay no more toll at two plazas on Sangrur-Ludhiana stretch
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday travelled to Dhuri and announced that the terms of two toll plazas on Sangrur-Ludhiana road was going to expire after Sunday midnight. A function was also organised at a toll plaza located near Ladda village in Dhuri, the assembly segment of Mann. He also announced that he has rejected the application of toll plazas seeking extension or compensation.
-
16-year-old Fazilka girl found dead; male friend suspect: Punjab Police
Letterschd@hindustantimes.com A 16-year-old girl was found dead while her friend has been hospitalised with head injuries in Fazilka district on Sunday morning, police said. As per the information, the dead girl's family had gone to pay obeisance to a religious place, while she stayed with her friend, who was also her classmate. Fazilka senior superintendent of police Bhupinder Singh Sidhu said the injured girl was undergoing treatment and unable to give her statement.
-
Floodwaters from Ganga inundate several villages in Bihar
Over two dozen villages under Gopalpur block in Bihar's Bhagalpur district have been submerged under floodwaters, as the water level of river Ganga continued to swallow fresh areas in the adjoining districts on Sunday, officials said. According to officials, floodwaters have inundated about 30 villages of nine panchayats of Gopalpur block.
-
JD(U) authorises Nitish to work for Oppn unity as 2-day party conclave ends
The Janata Dal (United)'s two-day national executive and national council meet concluded in Patna on Sunday, with the party authorising chief minister Nitish Kumar to work for larger opposition unity across the country in a bid to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, said a JD(U) functionary.
-
UPA MLAS return to Ranchi ahead of trust vote
The ruling coalition legislators camping at a resort in Raipur returned to Ranchi on Sunday, a day ahead of the one-day session of the Jharkhand assembly when the JMM-Congress-RJD combine government will move a confidence motion in a show of strength amid the political stalemate over the assembly membership of chief minister Hemant Soren.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics