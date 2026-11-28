Unchecked parking along national highways and major arterial roads has turned into a deadly trap for commuters, with road safety experts warning of fatal collisions ahead of the dense winter fog season. As the city braces for prolonged spells of poor visibility through December and January, stationary heavy vehicles along highways and slip roads remain a pressing concern. Trucks parked on the side of 200-foot road in Ludhiana on Saturday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT) more

The warning comes against the backdrop of grim road safety statistics. According to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report for 2024, Ludhiana ranked 14th among 53 major Indian cities for road accident fatalities and topped the Punjab–Chandigarh region. The city recorded 376 deaths in 483 crashes during 2024, resulting in a fatality rate of 77.84%—the fifth highest among major urban centres nationwide.

Despite clear statutory bans, enforcement on the ground remains poor. Regulation 22 of the Motor Vehicles (Driving) Regulations, 2017, prohibits parking on main roads with a notified speed limit of 50 kmph or above, as well as stopping in acceleration or deceleration lanes—a norm routinely violated on highway slip roads.

Similarly, Rule 20 of the Highways Administration Rules, 2004, bars parking on national highways except at authorised lay-bys, strictly prohibiting any stoppage that obstructs traffic or endangers commuters.

Furthermore, Section 37 of the Control of National Highways (Land and Traffic) Act, 2002, empowers the Highway Administration to tow away obstructing vehicles, while Section 122 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, penalises leaving vehicles in dangerous positions.

Road safety experts stressed that the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the district administration must act swiftly before visibility drops.

“Illegal parking along national and state highways is a major cause of road accidents and traffic congestion. Unregulated roadside eateries and vehicle repair shops encourage such parking, turning highways into hazardous stopping zones. Strict enforcement and proper regulation are urgently needed to save lives,” said Punjab state road safety council member Raman Verma. “We can 100% save the lives lost due to accidents caused by unauthorised parking,” he added.

Despite repeated attempts, NHAI project director Priyanka Meena could not be reached for comment.