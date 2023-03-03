Partap Singh Bajwa writes to Punjab Speaker, seeks 2-day discussion on guv’s address

Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha Partap Singh Bajwa on Friday urged Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan to keep two days for discussion on the motion of thanks on the governor’s address as per the past conventions. Bajwa said the presentation of Budget Estimates for the year 2023-24 has been scheduled in the morning sitting and general discussion thereon in the afternoon sitting on March 10. (HT File Photo)

In a letter to the speaker, Bajwa, while bringing to his notice the tentative programme circulated by the Vidhan Sabha secretary, said the discussion on the motion of thanks on the governor’s address is slated to be concluded in a single sitting, which is against the established parliamentary conventions. He said the presentation of Budget Estimates for the year 2023-24 has been scheduled in the morning sitting and general discussion thereon in the afternoon sitting on March 10.

“Under Rules 165 and 167 in Chapter XIX – Financial Business - of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha, the discussion on Budget Estimates is scheduled subsequent to the day on which the Budget is presented. Similar is the practice in the Parliament also,” the Congress leader pointed out in the letter, seeking his protection during the meeting of the business advisory committee that finalises the business for the session.