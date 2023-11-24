Partial cloud cover improves visibility in Kashmir

The minimum temperatures and visibility improved in capital Srinagar of Kashmir valley on Friday owing to partial cloud cover and western disturbance during the night. The MeT said that the lowest temperature was recorded in Pahalgam in south Kashmir (HT File)

The meteorological department (MeT) said that the temperature improved to climb above-zero in summer capital Srinagar during the night. From -0.8°C on Thursday, it climbed to 0.9 °C on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday with negligible fog in the morning, said MeT director Mukhtar Ahmad.

“Improvement in visibility and fog is due to feeble western disturbance and slight cloudiness,” he added.

Western Disturbance is a weather system brought forth by winds from the Mediterranean. The MeT said that the lowest temperature was recorded in Pahalgam in south Kashmir at -3.3°C while as in Konibal, the mercury settled at -2.2°C against Thursday’s -2.4°C.

In Kupwara in north Kashmir, the minimum temperature settled at 1.2°C while it was -2.0°C in Gulmarg.

The director said that the weather will remain cloudy but mostly dry till November 28, after which there are chances of rains.

“On November 29 and 30, the weather is expected to be generally cloudy with light rain and snow at isolated higher reaches,” he said.

“Shallow to moderate fog is likely to continue till November 28 over many places of Kashmir division,” he said.