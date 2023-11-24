close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Partial cloud cover improves visibility in Kashmir

Partial cloud cover improves visibility in Kashmir

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Nov 24, 2023 10:53 PM IST

The meteorological department (MeT) said that the temperature improved to climb above-zero in summer capital Srinagar during the night

The minimum temperatures and visibility improved in capital Srinagar of Kashmir valley on Friday owing to partial cloud cover and western disturbance during the night.

The MeT said that the lowest temperature was recorded in Pahalgam in south Kashmir (HT File)
The MeT said that the lowest temperature was recorded in Pahalgam in south Kashmir (HT File)

The meteorological department (MeT) said that the temperature improved to climb above-zero in summer capital Srinagar during the night. From -0.8°C on Thursday, it climbed to 0.9 °C on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday with negligible fog in the morning, said MeT director Mukhtar Ahmad.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

“Improvement in visibility and fog is due to feeble western disturbance and slight cloudiness,” he added.

Western Disturbance is a weather system brought forth by winds from the Mediterranean. The MeT said that the lowest temperature was recorded in Pahalgam in south Kashmir at -3.3°C while as in Konibal, the mercury settled at -2.2°C against Thursday’s -2.4°C.

In Kupwara in north Kashmir, the minimum temperature settled at 1.2°C while it was -2.0°C in Gulmarg.

The director said that the weather will remain cloudy but mostly dry till November 28, after which there are chances of rains.

“On November 29 and 30, the weather is expected to be generally cloudy with light rain and snow at isolated higher reaches,” he said.

“Shallow to moderate fog is likely to continue till November 28 over many places of Kashmir division,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, November 25, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out