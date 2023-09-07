PU polls: Smaller parties thrive in their own backyards

Party clout yielded resounding results in small pockets, with three college campuses recording clean sweeps, including two by home-grown parties. The newly-elected KCSU president Gaganpreet with supporters celebrating after the student election at Sri Guru Gobind Singh College Sector 26 in Chandigarh. (Keshav Singhh/HT)

The SD College, Sector 32, saw the Sanatan Dharam College Union+Himachal Students’ Union+Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) alliance win all four seats. The total number of votes polled stood at 2,896.

The Khalsa College Student Union and National Students’ Union of India swept the Sri Guru Gobind Singh College, Sector 26, and Government College of Commerce and Business Administration, Sector 50, respectively. Polling was held for only two posts of president and vice-president at the latter, with NSUI candidates getting elected unopposed on the posts for secretary and joint secretary.

Barring minor incidents, polling goes by peacefully

Barring minor clashes, polling day on Panjab University and college campuses remained peaceful. One student sustained a head injury on Wednesday as rival groups hurled stones and earthen pots at each other in the Sector 46 market before the counting of votes for the student elections commenced.

The supporters of Chhatra Yuva Sangharsh Samiti (CYSS) and College Student Force (CSF) clashed with each other near sector 46 roundabout. With both sides hurling stones, bricks and earthen pots at each other, a third year BA student was injured.

A woman who had set up an earthen pot stall in the area said the group had picked over 15 pots from her stall.

Police teams reached the spot after being informed about the clash and the students were disbursed. The injured student was taken to civil hospital in Sector 45 and was referred to Government Medical College and Hospital after being given first aid. He required seven stitches on his head. However, no complaint was lodged. The two student outfits have won two seats each at the Post Graduate Government College, Sector 46

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON