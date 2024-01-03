Party founder’s death anniv: PDP to hold power show in Srinagar on Jan 7

To mark the eight death anniversary of J&K chief minister and People’s Democratic Party founder Mufti Mohammad Sayeed, the party will be holding a power show in south Kashmir’s Bijbhera town, where Mufti is buried at the historical Dara Shoka Park, on January 7. HT Image

The party workers and leaders from across J&K will be attending the function that will be chaired by PDP president Mehbooba Mufti. The party leadership has been utilising its cadres to make the programme a big success especially when the PDP is preparing for Lok Sabha polls. “On Sunday, the programme will be a part of party’s first new year programme to remember its founder’s message and vision,” said party youth president Waheed ur Rehman Parra.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

He said the PDP emerged as a process and platform in times of uncertainty and hopelessness. “The party created space for dignity in democracy when people won’t relate to democratic process,” he said. Para said its most futuristic and compassionate idea to address the security of Kashmir residents and pain of decades. “Our party stands for hope in despairing times and that’s what Mehbooba Mufti is trying to ignite.”

PDP spokesman Mohit Bhan said people and party workers from across the Valley will attend the programme.

District president Baramulla Peer Jaluludin said this year, the party is organising big show at Bijbhera. “A large number of workers are preparing to travel to south Kashmir on Sunday from different parts of Baramulla. We hope party president Mehbooba Mufti will deliver some important message on the occasion.”

After the abrogation of Article 370, the PDP faced a lot of pressure from the Centre and dozens of senior leaders, including founding members left the party especially in north and central Kashmir, the party saw desertion by top leaders that weakened the part.

However, now the PDP is again on its revival mode especially in north Kashmir as many former legislators and ministers who had left the party had again approached the party leadership for their rejoining.

Sources within the PDP claim that over a dozen big leaders could join the party in coming weeks. The PDP which is a part of the INDIA bloc had already constituted its Parliamentary Board comprising senior leaders that had been traveling different parts of J&K to check the pulse on ground ahead of Lok Sabha polls.

PDP was formed in 1998 by Mufti Mohammad Sayeed as regional party and four years later the party formed first coalition government with Congress in 2003. The party emerged as single largest party in 2014 assembly polls and formed coalition government with BJP. However, in 2018 the BJP withdrew its support from the party forcing then J&K chief minister Mehbooba Mufti to resign.