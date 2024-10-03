Party has become ‘Hooda Congress’ in state: Ravi Shankar

Senior BJP leader and MP Ravi Shankar Prasad on Wednesday took a jibe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, saying that the leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha needs former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda’s permission to visit Haryana as the grand-old party has become “Hooda’s Congress” in the state. Senior BJP leader and former Union minister and MP Ravi Shankar Prasad during a press conference at the BJP state media center in Rohtak on Wednesday. (Manoj Dhaka/HT)

Addressing a press conference here, the former minister Prasad said that the All India Congress is Hooda Congress in Haryana and even Rahul Gandhi can’t come to the state without taking permission.

“I was told that the Congress wants an alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party in Haryana but Hooda did not agree to it. In Haryana, the Congress is run by Hooda and their top leadership need his permission to visit the state,” he added.

Prasad claimed that industrial unrest prevailed in Gurugram when Hooda was the chief minister. But now, “be it IT or automobile manufacturing, Haryana has moved ahead and is generating a large number of employment opportunities, the BJP leader said.

Attacking the Congress, the MP Ravi Shankar Prasad said that Rahul had tried to join hands of Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot in Rajasthan, Kamal Nath and Digvijay’s in Madhya Pradesh and Bhupesh Bhagel and TS Deo’s in Chattisgarh and you all saw the results.

“Rahul Gandhi had tried to join hands of Hooda and Selja but their heart can’t match. He should have done this inside a room instead of a public rally. The way Selja was treated and we were all pained. At least, her seniority should have been respected. The Congress is a divided house and even their leaders had to release the manifesto in Delhi and Chandigarh instead of releasing at any place in Haryana.,” he added.

The former Union minister said two narratives are clear in the Haryana polls and these are the BJP government’s 10 years versus the Hooda government’s 10 years. The people of Haryana have to decide which 10 years they will follow, he said.

He further said that Robert Vadra will have to face consequences for the misdeeds.