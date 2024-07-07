Party won’t collapse if Sukhbir steps down, Akali rebel group  

The rebel group of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) held its meeting in Jalandhar on Saturday evening to discuss key issues to be taken up under its ‘Akali Dal bachao lehar’. Members of SAD rebel group meet to discuss future of the party. (HT photo)

Senior leaders including Prem Singh Chandumajra, Surjit Singh Rakhra, Bibi Jagir Kaur, Parminder Singh Dhindsa, Sikander Singh Maluka and others raised questions over the autocratic working of party president Sukhbir Singh Badal.

“Why does Sukhbir Badal think that the Akali Dal would collapse if he stepped down from the post of the president? None of us want to be the president of the party. We want someone else other than Sukhbir to take responsibility for the party’s revival,” said Dhindsa.

The leaders said the people have not forgotten the blunders committed during the Akali Dal regime led by Sukhbir over the years.

“From tendering apologies for sacrilege incidents and taking a lackadaisical approach in dealing with these cases to take them to logical conclusions, Sukhbir committed serious mistakes, which had not only demeaned the party politically but religiously and socially,” the leaders added.

They added that Akali Dal did nothing under the leadership of Sukhbir Badal regarding the Justice Ranjit Singh inquiry report submitted after the sacrilege incidents in Bargari.