Parwanoo–Shimla four-lane: Exceptionally heavy rainfall in 2023, 2025 delayed completion: Gadkari

Exceptionally heavy rainfall in 2023 and 2025 accompanied by landslides delayed the completion of Parwanoo–Shimla Four-Lane Project, said Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari in response to a question raised by BJP MP Suresh Kashyap in the Lok Sabha.

Gadkari presented a detailed status report on the four-lane project, including financial allocation, physical progress and reasons for delays.

Kashyap had sought information on the total sanctioned cost of the project, the progress made so far, reasons for delays, and steps taken by the government to address frequent landslides and traffic disruptions during the monsoon season.

The Union minister informed that the project is being implemented in multiple sections with significant financial investment, and several sections have already been completed while others are under progress.

The Parwanoo–Solan section (NH-22, new NH-05) from km 67.000 to km 106.139 was sanctioned at a cost of ₹1,683.31 crore. The project has been fully completed.

Similarly, the Solan–Kaithlighat section (km 106.139 to km 129.050) was sanctioned at a cost of ₹1,519.53 crore. This section has achieved 91.05% physical progress and 86.03% financial progress, and a Provisional Completion Certificate (PCC) was issued on November 24, 2025.

Work is also underway on the Shimla bypass package from Kaithlighat to Shakral/Dhalli, involving an investment of about ₹2,742.91 crore, where 53% physical progress and 51.5% financial progress has been recorded so far.

In addition, the Shakral–Dhalli section (design length approximately 10.985 km) is being constructed at a cost of ₹3,005.24 crore, with 51.54% physical progress and 54.04% financial progress achieved to date.

He further informed that the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has identified 85 vulnerable locations along the Parwanoo–Solan–Kaithlighat stretch. Out of these, permanent slope protection measures have already been completed at 65 locations, while work is underway at the remaining sites.