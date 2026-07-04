Minions & Monsters review: Brainrot cinema done right, even if this isn't the funniest in the Despicable Me universe

Minions & Monsters Director: Pierre Coffin Cast: Pierre Coffin, Trey Parker, Allison Janney, Christoph Waltz Rating: ★★★ Brainrot is probably the internet's favourite word right now. Anything that defies logic or common sense is instantly labelled as such. And then comes a film like Minions & Monsters. Where do you even begin? How do you review something that's designed to be completely senseless, chaotic, yet somehow entertaining in the silliest way imaginable? Minions & Monsters review: The latest film from the Despicable Me universe was released this Friday.

Minions & Monsters story Directed by Pierre Coffin, the yellow, pint-sized creatures are back with a bang. The story follows the Minions, forever on the lookout for their next evil master after losing the previous one. During one such search, they accidentally end up being captured on film in the silent movie era.

Filmmakers are instantly fascinated by their chaotic antics, and soon, the Minions become overnight superstars. However, the arrival of sound in cinema brings their dream run to an end because, of course, they communicate in their own nonsensical language that nobody else understands.

One Minion, James, refuses to let that be the end of the story. Nursing big Oscar dreams, he decides to direct a film of his own: Minions & Monsters. With a bunch of monsters stepping in as his cast and crew, the film follows the chaotic process of bringing his cinematic vision to life. What unfolds is an imaginative adventure in which making the movie is just as entertaining as the movie itself.