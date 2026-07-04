Woman says Mumbai feels safe even at 12:30 am: ‘Now I understand why it is called the Dream City’
A woman said she felt safe at Mumbai's Marine Lines station after midnight and praised the city’s freedom for women.
A video reshared by a woman from Mumbai has caught attention online for its heartfelt take on the city’s sense of safety, especially for women travelling late at night. The clip, reshared on Instagram by Aditi Thakur, shows her standing at Marine Lines local station around midnight and speaking about how the city makes her feel secure even at that hour.
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In the video, she reflects on how Mumbai’s public spaces, local trains and police presence allow women to move around with a sense of freedom that many other cities may not offer.
"It's 12:30 at night right now, and I am at the Marine Lines local station in Mumbai. You must be seeing the police in front. It's very strange, but I don't feel scared. Women are roaming around openly. Inside the train, you find so many women after midnight. In any other city, we would have stepped out at night with our faces covered with a dupatta because the world has convinced us that the problem lies in our appearance. Now I understand why this is the 'Dream City.' You can see dreams with your eyes open at any time of the day or night, and you can chase them without any fear. Mumbai, you are [love]."
Watch the clip here:
Clip sparks reactions online
The video has drawn a few reactions, with many people agreeing with her observation about Mumbai’s late night public life and the comfort women often feel while travelling in the city.
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One user wrote, "This is exactly why Mumbai is not just a city, it is an emotion." Another said, "Women travelling safely after midnight is what makes Mumbai truly special." A third user commented, "The local trains may be crowded, but they still make people feel connected and safe." Another reaction read, "Police presence and active public transport make such a big difference at night." A fifth user added, "Mumbai really lets people live their dreams without constantly looking over their shoulder."
HT.com has reached out to the user for her comments, and the copy will be updated once her response is received.
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMahipal Singh Chouhan
Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional.Read More