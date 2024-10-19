Passenger left hanging from CTU bus: Driver, conductor suspended

The UT transport department has suspended a bus driver and a conductor for irresponsible behaviour that put a passenger’s life at risk. The complainant stated that he was waiting at the Hallomajra bus stop to go to office in CTU bus number 85. When a bus (CH01-GA-5367) arrived, the driver and conductor did not allow him to board it. (HT photo)

The department received a video of the incident as well as a complaint from the passenger, who alleged that he was hanging from the moving bus’ door, but neither the driver stopped the bus nor the conductor opened the door.

The department said the passenger’s life was put in danger and he could have received serious injuries. Therefore, driver Karamveer and conductor Binu Rani had been placed under suspension and removed from duty with immediate effect. Both of them were working on outsourced basis.