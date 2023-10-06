News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Pathankot police arrest 2 from Noida for duping man of 5 lakh

Pathankot police arrest 2 from Noida for duping man of 5 lakh

The arrested accused are K Srivastav, who claims to be a director of Lalantop Consumer Private Limited, and Mansi Srivastav, who claims to be the business manager, police said. The third accomplice, known as ‘Happy’, identified as an executive, is also under scrutiny.

Pathankot police have busted a racket involved in duping people on the pretext of hiring them as clearing and forwarding (C&F) agents with the arrest of two of its members from Noida in Uttar Pradesh (UP).

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Harkamal Preet Singh Khakh said the probe started after a complaint in this regard was registered at police station division No 1 in Pathankot.

“SHO Harpreet Kaur Bajwa investigated the case in which the accused had allegedly duped the complainant, Indresh Arora, director of Jipson Industries Private Limited, in a calculated scheme. The accused promised to appoint Arora as their C&F agent for the Pathankot region, leveraging his business acumen,” the SSP said.

“Under the pretext of setting up a C&F agency, the accused induced Arora to make an initial security payment of 5 lakh. However, they failed to honour their end of the agreement, leaving Arora with undelivered goods and an unfulfilled partnership,” the SSP added.

Despite Arora’s persistent attempts to seek redress, the accused evaded his calls and emails, displaying a clear intent to withhold the promised services and misappropriate the funds entrusted to them, the SSP said. A case has been registered against the accused under sections 120-B/417/420 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

