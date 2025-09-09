Pathanmajra’s bail plea hearing deferred to September 10

The local court in Patiala on Monday again deferred the hearing on Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra’s anticipatory bail plea in a rape case to September 10. Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra

The court had earlier deferred the first hearing to Monday (September 8). Pathanmajra, 50, who represents the Sanaur constituency, has been on the run since September 2, when he fled from the house of his relative and Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (HSGMC) member Gurnam Singh Laddi in Karnal, moments after a Punjab Police team arrived to arrest him.

Advocate Simranjit Saggu, appearing for the MLA, said the matter was deferred after the counsel for the complainant withdrew his power of attorney. “The complainant sought time to engage a new advocate. This is a clear tactic to harass us,” Advocate Saggu said.