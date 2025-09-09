Search
Tue, Sept 09, 2025
New Delhi oC

Pathanmajra’s bail plea hearing deferred to September 10

ByHT Correspondent, Patiala
Published on: Sept 09, 2025 08:04 am IST

Pathanmajra, 50, who represents the Sanaur constituency, has been on the run since September 2, when he fled from the house of his relative in Karnal moments after a Punjab Police team arrived to arrest him

The local court in Patiala on Monday again deferred the hearing on Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra’s anticipatory bail plea in a rape case to September 10.

Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra
Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra

The court had earlier deferred the first hearing to Monday (September 8). Pathanmajra, 50, who represents the Sanaur constituency, has been on the run since September 2, when he fled from the house of his relative and Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (HSGMC) member Gurnam Singh Laddi in Karnal, moments after a Punjab Police team arrived to arrest him.

Advocate Simranjit Saggu, appearing for the MLA, said the matter was deferred after the counsel for the complainant withdrew his power of attorney. “The complainant sought time to engage a new advocate. This is a clear tactic to harass us,” Advocate Saggu said.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Pathanmajra’s bail plea hearing deferred to September 10
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On