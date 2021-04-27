Patiala administration ropes in army to tackle Covid exigencies

Amid the rising Covid caseload, the Patiala administration has roped in services of 30 army personnel, who will assist the paramedics in taking care of patients at Rajindra Hospital, Patiala deputy commissioner Kumar Amit said on Monday.

He said the hospital is working as a tertiary care centre for the treatment of Covid patients and caters to arrivals from not only Punjab, but NCR too. The deaths being attributed to Patiala district included patients from other districts and NCR too, he added.

He said that being the L-3 facility, this hospital receives the patients in severe condition and despite the best medical treatment given to them, severity of the disease hampers their efforts.

Dr Vishal Chopra and Dr Amandeep Singh Bakhshi, while handing over PPE kits to the armymen, briefed them about the essential points for serving the patients.

Nodal officer for tertiary care at Rajindra Hospital, Surabhi Malik, said that they have enhanced the number of beds to 180 from the existing 120.

Malik said although there was shortage of oxygen all over the country, the hospital had required supply.