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Patiala College faculty raises concern over recruitments at Ayurved varsity in Hoshiarpur

Doctors at Government Ayurvedic College, Patiala, oppose recruitment at GRAUP, claiming it's sub judice and affects their seniority; GRAUP denies allegations.

Published on: Apr 16, 2026 07:18 am IST
By Karam Prakash, Patiala
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The doctors of Government Ayurvedic College, Patiala, have flagged concerns over recruitment being carried out at Guru Ravidas Ayurved University Punjab (GRAUP) in Hoshiarpur, alleging that the matter is sub judice in the high court and making fresh appointments will hamper their seniority and promotion prospects.

The doctors claimed that the process is being conducted despite the matter being already under consideration before the Punjab and Haryana high court

GRAUP registrar Dr Sanjeev Goyal denied the allegations and said the process is in accordance with the procedure.

In a letter, a copy of which is with HT, written to top Punjab government functionaries, including the governor and the chief minister, the Patiala college faculty has sought an immediate halt to the recruitment process.

The doctors claimed that the process is being conducted despite the matter being already under consideration before the Punjab and Haryana high court, alleging that the interviews for the various teaching posts, scheduled from April 16 to 18, are being conducted ‘discreetly’.

“The list of interviewees and the criteria of selection have not been disclosed. The fresh appointments would adversely affect the seniority and promotion prospects of the doctors who have been serving in the Patiala college for over a decade. The posts in question should be filled through promotion rather than direct recruitment, especially when their cases related to regularisation are still sub judice,” the letter added.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Karam Prakash

Karam Prakash is a Patiala-based senior correspondent covering several districts of Malwa region of Punjab. He writes on various domains, including health, agriculture, power and education.

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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Patiala College faculty raises concern over recruitments at Ayurved varsity in Hoshiarpur
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Patiala College faculty raises concern over recruitments at Ayurved varsity in Hoshiarpur
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