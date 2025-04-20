Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Apr 20, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Patiala cops book doctor for illegal sale of 31k narcotic pills

ByKaram Prakash, Patiala
Apr 20, 2025 09:10 AM IST

Dr Amit Bansal, who runs 22 pvt de-addiction centres in Punjab, was arrested by Punjab Vigilance Bureau in January; A subsequent probe was launched at all the centre’s in the districts

Patiala police have booked Dr Amit Bansal, who operates as many as 22 private de-addiction centres across 16 districts in Punjab, for the illegal sale of over 31,000 narcotic tablets meant for rehab patients. All his de-addiction centres are under lens after he was arrested by the Punjab Vigilance Bureau in early January, this year.

Dr Amit Bansal was booked by Patiala police on April 16 under multiple sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985 — including Sections 22, 25, 26, 29, and 32 based on the inquiry reports by a three-member committee of Patiala health department and Patiala sub-divisional magistrate (SDM).
Dr Amit Bansal was booked by Patiala police on April 16 under multiple sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985 — including Sections 22, 25, 26, 29, and 32 based on the inquiry reports by a three-member committee of Patiala health department and Patiala sub-divisional magistrate (SDM).

Following his arrest by VB, the state health department suspended the licences of all 22 centres under his name on January 13. A wider probe was subsequently launched across districts where his centres were operational. In March, he was granted bail by the Punjab and Haryana high court.

Bansal was booked by Patiala police on April 16 under multiple sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985 — including Sections 22, 25, 26, 29, and 32 based on the inquiry reports by a three-member committee of Patiala health department and Patiala sub-divisional magistrate (SDM).

He will also face charges under Sections 336 and 340(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), relating to endangering human life and forgery.

The Patiala health department probe panel found that between April 1 and November 13, 2024, Adarsh Hospital in Patiala sold nearly 26 lakh narcotic tablets over a span of just seven months. According to the report, a copy which is with HT, this amounted to approximately 11,000 tablets per day despite the facility housing only 55 patients at the time.

The Patiala Health Department’s detailed report has uncovered serious discrepancies in hospital records. It revealed the illegal sale of 18,548 tablets of Buprenorphine 2mg + Naloxone 0.5mg and 13,951 tablets of Buprenorphine 0.4mg + Naloxone 0.1mg. Additionally, 1,000 tablets of ADDNOK N and other formulations were found missing from the official records.

The SDM’s parallel inquiry confirmed the illegal sale, forgery of patient records and disappearance of a large number of tablets from hospital stocks.

Patiala Police confirmed that raids have been conducted to arrest Bansal in connection with the expanding investigation.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Patiala cops book doctor for illegal sale of 31k narcotic pills
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 20, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On