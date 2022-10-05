Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Patiala | DSP booked for tenant’s rape

Patiala | DSP booked for tenant’s rape

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Sanjeev Sagar has been booked for allegedly raping a woman, who had stayed his at house as a tenant some years ago. (HT File)
ByHT Correspondent, Patiala

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Sanjeev Sagar has been booked for allegedly raping a woman, who had stayed his at house as a tenant some years ago.

In her complaint, the woman had alleged that she used stay at the DSP’s house as a tenant. She alleged that on her complaint, a SIT had been constituted to probe the matter. But she added that she was repeatedly being called to the Barnala police station on the pretext of probe, which is causing mental agony. She further said that the DSP has been threatening her and creating hindrance in impartial probe.

She has also provided the police with a voice recording of the interaction with DSP Sanjeev Kumar and his family.

A case has been registered against the cop under Section 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code. The accused is posted in anti-theft staff of power corporation. A lady superintendent of police has been handed over the probe.

