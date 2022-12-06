Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Patiala: Gang using fake ambulances to smuggle newborns busted

Published on Dec 06, 2022 09:40 PM IST

Patiala police arrested four persons for selling and purchasing newborn babies. The accused were using their SUV as an ambulance to deliver the babies to the buyers.

Police have also recovered the ambulance, two other vehicles, <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4 lakh and two new born babies from the accused. (Representational photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Patiala

Patiala police arrested four persons for selling and purchasing newborn babies. The accused were using their SUV as an ambulance to deliver the babies to the buyers. Police have also recovered the ambulance, two other vehicles, 4 lakh and two new born babies from the accused. They had purchased these children from Nabha and Sunam. The accused have been identified as Baljinder Singh, resident of village Allowal, Amandeep Kaur, of Patiala, Lalit Kumar of Sunam, Bupinder Kaur of Tripuri, Sujita of Bihar, Harpreet Singh of Barnala and Sukhwinder Singh of Muktsar Sahib. They were selling children to families after buying them from poor parents at low prices, said police.

Patiala senior superintendent of police, Varun Sharma said that they had received information that the accused were illegally selling and purchasing newborn infants.

“Sukhwinder Singh was coming to Samana to purchase an infant and we got inputs about the deal. Therefore, acting on the tip-off, we laid a trap and arrested them from Samana,” said SSP. A case under Section 370, 120 of Indian Penal Code and Section 81 of the Juvenile Justice Care and Protection of Children act has been registered against the accused at Sadar Samana police station.

