Patiala jail attack accused examined at Sangrur civil hospital

A day after former inspector Suba Singh, who was serving a life term in the 1993 Tarn Taran fake encounter case, died during treatment at the Government Rajindra Hospital in Patiala, the medical examination of his attacker, Sandeep Singh, alias Sunny, was conducted at the civil hospital in Sangrur on Thursday. Accused Sandeep Singh (centre) being brought for his medical examination to the civil hospital in Sangrur on Thursday. (HT Photo)

Deputy superintendent of police Sukhdev Singh said the medical examination had been conducted on the orders of the Patiala court. The report will be prepared by the medical board after assessment as per procedure.

On September 10, Sandeep Singh assaulted three retired policemen, namely former DSP Gurbachan Singh and former inspectors Suba Singh and Inderjit Singh. While Gurbachan Singh and Suba Singh were serving life terms handed down by CBI courts, Inderjit Singh is facing trial in another case.

On August 5, Suba Singh and other officers were sentenced to rigorous life imprisonment for their role in the 1993 Tarn Taran fake encounter case in which seven youngsters were killed.

All three injured cops were admitted to Rajindra Hospital. Gurbachan and Inderjit have since been discharged and sent back to jail.

Sandeep Singh is facing trial in the 2022 murder of Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri, who was shot dead outside Gopal Mandir in Amritsar. He was shifted to the high-security barrack in Patiala in November 2024.