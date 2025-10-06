Patiala, Ludhiana & Hoshiarpur shine on Day three of school games

The third day of the 69th Inter-District School Games 2025-26 was packed with sportsmanship as young athletes battled it out in Kurash, Gatka, and beach volleyball events across different venues in Ludhiana. Competitions for boys and girls in Under-14, Under-17 and Under-19 categories showcased some nail-biting finishes and impressive individual performances. Players in action during the 69th District Tournament at Guru Nanak Stadium Multipurpose Hall in Ludhiana on Sunday. (Manish/HT)

At Guru Nanak Stadium’s Multipurpose Hall, the Kurash bouts drew great excitement. In the Under-17 girls kurash, Kiran from Gurdaspur bagged the gold medal in the -36 kg category, followed by Simran of Patiala with silver, while Bharti (Pathankot) and Tamanna (Faridkot) shared the bronze. In the -40 kg category, Karishma (Patiala) clinched the top spot, Bharti (Fazilka) came second, and Pooja (Gurdaspur) along with Navneet Kaur (Amritsar) stood third.

Manvi (Ludhiana) brought pride to the host city by securing first place in the -44 kg group, while Risman Kaur (Sangrur) came second and Sukhmani (Pathankot) and Tanya (Fazilka) finished third. In the -48 kg category, Isha Bagla (Patiala) emerged champion, Harshita (Amritsar) took silver, and Tarandeep Kaur (Gurdaspur) along with Khanak (Jalandhar) claimed bronze. Vanshika (Patiala) topped the -52 kg group, followed by Prabhjot Kaur (Tarn Taran) and Angel (Gurdaspur) with Tarandeep Kaur (Amritsar) sharing the third place. In the -57 kg class, Ishmeet (Hoshiarpur) stood first, Naina Gutta (Ludhiana) second, and Amandeep Kaur (Tarn Taran) and Nisha Bagla (Patiala) jointly third. The -63 kg title went to Jasna Ahuja (Patiala), followed by Khushi (Jalandhar) and Tamanna (Pathankot) with Chahat (Malerkotla) in third. In the +63 kg category, Harnur Kaur Nagra (Patiala) took gold, Vidya (Malerkotla) silver, and Gurleen Kaur (Hoshiarpur) with Aadveera Sharma (Amritsar) bronze.

At Govind National College, Narangwal, the Gatka matches began for boys, delivering intense action. Rupnagar advanced to the next round after defeating Muktsar, while Barnala beat Malerkotla to secure their spot. Amritsar overcame Gurdaspur, and Ludhiana defeated Sangrur to move ahead.

Meanwhile, at Government High School, Katahri, beach volleyball matches for boys kicked off. In the Under-14 category, Hoshiarpur triumphed over Bathinda, Sangrur defeated Barnala, Ludhiana bested Amritsar, and Rupnagar beat Mansa. In the Under-17 group, Hoshiarpur once again dominated, defeating Sangrur, while Barnala outplayed Patiala. The Under-19 pool matches saw Ludhiana overpower Malerkotla in an exciting contest.