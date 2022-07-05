Patiala man held for writing pro-Khalistan slogans in Karnal
Karnal police on Monday said they have arrested a Punjab-based man for his alleged involvement in writing pro-Khalistan slogans on the walls of two education institutions in the city on June 20.
The arrested man has been identified as Manjeet of Duladi village in Patiala. The police said that another accused, Resham Singh, a resident of Barnala, was still at large.
A police spokesperson said the accused was arrested by a team led by Assandh ASP Rajpurohit from Gurditpur village of Patiala on Sunday.
He said the accused was produced in a court, which sent him to five-day police remand for further investigation.
The police said that the accused had written slogans on the direction of a US-based man, who contacted them on WhatsApp and promised to pay $1,000.
Some pro-Khalistan slogans were found written on the wall of a college and a school on June 20 and later, an audio message, purportedly by Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, the US-based founder of the banned Sikh for Justice (SFJ), did the rounds on the social media platforms.
The police had registered an FIR under sections 153A and 120-B of the IPC and relevant sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act at the Civil Lines police station.
-
Haryana: Two interstate suppliers nabbed with arms
Haryana Police have arrested two interstate arms suppliers and seized four pistols, three countrymade pistols, and seven magazines from their possession in Nuh district. A police spokesperson said accused Gurvinder and Manjeet of Rajasthan's Bharatpur were arrested following a tip-off that they would come to Firozpur Jhirka to supply illegal weapons to an unknown person. The accused were nabbed at a naka.
-
Haryana: ACs for prosecution officers following HC intervention
Following the intervention of Punjab and Haryana high court, the Haryana government has decided to provide air conditioners (ACs) in the offices of district attorneys, deputy and assistant district attorneys in view of the tough circumstances under which they have to function. The decision comes in the wake of petition by Haryana Attorney's Welfare Association and June 2 orders of the high court.
-
Dubai passenger caught smuggling in gold worth ₹39 lakh at Chandigarh airport
Customs officers on Sunday caught a female passenger with 770 gm gold worth ₹39.90 lakh that was being illegally smuggled at the Chandigarh International Airport in the form of bangles. The woman had arrived at the airport in an Indigo flight from Dubai at 4.30 pm. Vrindaba Gohil, commissioner of customs, Ludhiana, said the woman was wearing the gold bangles on her upper arms and had hidden them under her shirt sleeves.
-
Expect sultry weather in Chandigarh until showers on Thursday
After trace rain in the city on Monday, the India Meteorological Department has predicted hot and humid weather for the next two days. Even on Monday, the maximum temperature rose to 36.5C from 34.6C on Sunday. While the day temperature was only 0.8 degree above normal, the humidity stayed between 61% and 85%, making residents feel uncomfortable. The minimum temperature also went up from 25.2C on Sunday to 28.5C on Monday, 3.9 degrees above normal.
-
Kurali murder was love triangle gone wrong: Mohali police
The 25-year-old man, who was found hanging from a tree in Kurali's Barodi village on Sunday, was the one who murdered the 40-year-old woman found dead in the village a day before, police probe has established. The woman, Harjinder Kaur, lived with her two minor children, a boy and a girl, at the village after the death of her husband seven years ago.
