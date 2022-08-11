Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Patiala man left disabled after accident gets 13-lakh relief

Published on Aug 11, 2022 03:37 AM IST
Patiala resident had suffered permanent disability in his arm after a PRTC bus hit his car in Ludhiana in December 2016
As the PRTC bus was being operated under the kilometre scheme, MACT directed its owner and driver to jointly pay the relief to the petitioner. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Over five years after a Patiala resident suffered permanent disability in his arm due to an accident, the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT), Chandigarh, has awarded him a compensation of 13 lakh.

The compensation will be paid by the owner and driver of the PRTC bus that had hit the car of the victim, Rohit Kumar, 33, a resident of Mangal Basti, Patran, Patiala.

Kumar had submitted before the tribunal that he ran a tyres business in Patran, Patiala. In December 2016, he was travelling in a car with three others from Zira, Ferozepur, to Patran.

On the way, when they were around 200 metres short of the bus stand at Jalaldiwal, Ludhiana, a speeding PRTC bus coming from Barnala hit the car. The accident left him with severe injuries and his right arm was left permanently disabled.

Stating that he had spent 4 lakh on his treatment, he sought 50 lakh compensation from PRTC, bus driver Rajwinder Singh of Barwala and registered bus owner Jaspal Singh of Mansa. He also moved a petition against the insurer, National Insurance Company Limited, Chandigarh.

In response to the petition, the PRTC depot manager and general manager submitted that the offending bus was owned by Jaspal Singh and was being operated under the kilometre scheme and consequently, they had no liability with regard to the alleged accident.

The bus owner and driver pleaded that the FIR was false, as the accident was caused because Kumar did not follow the traffic rules and hit the bus. The insurer sought dismissal of the petition while stating that the bus driver did not have a valid driving licence on the day of the accident.

But after hearing all sides, the tribunal awarded 13.78 lakh compensation to Kumar, to be jointly paid by the bus owner and driver.

