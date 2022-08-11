Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 2 jail inmates escape from Sirsa hospital after attacking cops

2 jail inmates escape from Sirsa hospital after attacking cops

chandigarh news
Published on Aug 11, 2022 03:10 AM IST
Two jail inmates, who were undergoing treatment at the Sirsa Civil Hospital, escaped from the window of the hospital. Sonu of Sirsa village and Kaka Singh of Bathinda were undergoing jail terms in an attempt to murder case
Two jail inmates, who were undergoing treatment at the Sirsa Civil Hospital, escaped from the window of the hospital on Wednesday. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Two jail inmates, who were undergoing treatment at the Sirsa Civil Hospital, escaped from the window of the hospital on Wednesday. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak

Two jail inmates, who were undergoing treatment at the Sirsa Civil Hospital, escaped from the window of the hospital on Wednesday.

As per information, Sonu of Sirsa village and Kaka Singh of Punjab’s Bathinda were undergoing jail terms in an attempt to murder case and they were lodged at the Sirsa jail. After they complained of some health issues, the duo was brought to the Civil Hospital in Sirsa.

A spokesman of the Sirsa police said they were admitted to a specially designated ward for prisoners at the Civil Hospital.

“Two cops were deployed there and they fled while attacking the policemen. Then, they broke the windowpane of the room and escaped. In this scuffle, constable Krishan Kumar sustained injuries and he is undergoing treatment at the hospital. A manhunt has been launched to nab both of the inmates,” the spokesman added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Pune district, Baburao Pacharne (HT PHOTO)

    Former BJP MLA Baburao Pacharne passes away at 71

    Former Bharatiya Janata Party MLA from Pune district, Baburao Pacharne (71), died in a private hospital here on Thursday following a prolonged illness, sources close to Pacharne said. Pacharne was BJP's face in Pune rural part and he was an MLA in 2014. Pacharne had contested the Shirur assembly constituency in the district six times and represented it as a legislator twice - from 2004 to 2009 and from 2014 to 2019.

  • On Wednesday, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced it had cancelled the banking licence of the beleaguered Pune-based Rupee Cooperative Bank, and directed the Registrar of Cooperative Societies to liquidate the bank (HT FILE PHOTO)

    Rupee Coop Bank depositors’ association to hold mega meet, seek legal recourse for economic justice

    On Wednesday, the Reserve Bank of India announced it had cancelled the banking licence of the beleaguered Pune-based Rupee Cooperative Bank, and directed the Registrar of Cooperative Societies to liquidate the bank. What does this mean for over five lakh depositors? To chalk out a plan of action, the depositors will hold a mega meet at the bank headquarters on Friday.

  • The PMRDA on Wednesday held a meeting ahead of the flyover work at Savitribai Phule University chowk planned from August 17 (HT FILE PHOTO)

    PMRDA holds meeting ahead of starting flyover work at university chowk

    The Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority Wednesday evening held a meeting ahead of the flyover work at Savitribai Phule University chowk planned from August 17. The traffic police demanded that necessary changes be made to the traffic before starting the flyover work at the busy chowk. The PMRDA had demolished the flyover at the university chowk two years ago and now, the new flyover is coming up with the metro.

  • The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted light rainfall in parts of Maharashtra, including Pune, till August 15. (HT FILE PHOTO)

    Light rainfall in Pune till August 15

    The India Meteorological Department has forecasted light rainfall in parts of Maharashtra, including Pune, till August 15. The weather department has released no warnings for Pune city and ghat regions from August 12 onwards. For August 12, IMD has forecasted light to moderate rainfall for Pune city and isolated heavy rainfall for ghat regions. From August 13 to August 15, light rains are very likely for Pune city.

  • The water discharge from the Panshet dam was increased to 12,936 cusecs. (HT PHOTO)

    Water discharged from Khadakwasla and Panshet dams, citizens cautioned

    With the city receiving continuous rain for the last two days, the water level in all four dams – Khadakwasla, Panshet, Temghar and Warasgaon has gone up. As a result, the state irrigation department has released water from Khadakwasala and Panshet dams as both have been filled to 100% capacity. Water from both dams was released at noon on Thursday. The irrigation department has advised citizens to stay away from the river bed.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, August 11, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out