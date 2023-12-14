Patiala pharmacy to provide essential medicines to central dispensaries

The state health department has directed the government ayurvedic pharmacy in Patiala to distribute medicines to the central government-run ayurveda dispensaries. A Patiala-based pharmacy will provide essential medicines to central dispensaries. (HT File)

The central dispensaries have been without even essential medicines for the past five years.

Earlier, the health department had left out central dispensaries while distributing medicines procured with funds given by the Centre under the National Ayush Mission (NAM). HT had reported the issue last week.

Director ayurveda, Punjab, Dr Ravi Dhoomra, issued directions to the Patiala pharmacy to distribute medicines at 183 central dispensaries being run under the NAM, which is also part of the National Health Mission (NHM). HT has accessed a copy of the order.

Of the 284 dispensaries under the NAM, 183 are functioning at primary health centres (PHCs) while the others have been closed due to shortage of medical officers.

“Patiala pharmacy has manufactured some essential ayurveda medicines and I have told the pharmacy to distribute these medicines at central dispensaries in equal quantity,” Dr Dhoomra said.

The state health department had procured medicines at a cost of ₹6.5 crore, of which ₹3.9 crore were contributed by the ministry of ayush as its 60% share under the NAM. However, central dispensaries had not received any of the medicines.

The officials and doctors working under the NAM had lodged their grievance with the department regarding the matter.