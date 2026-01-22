Patiala schoolboy ends life; was intimidated by cops, says family

An 18-year-old schoolboy died by “suicide” after Patiala police officials allegedly threatened and intimidated him over a complaint against him regarding a brawl with his school junior, his family said on Wednesday. The police denied the allegations. The deceased is said to have consumed some poisonous substance at his residence on January 16 and succumbed during treatment on Wednesday morning. The deceased is said to have consumed some poisonous substance at his residence on January 16 and succumbed during treatment on Wednesday morning.

The family stated that the boy was allegedly threatened by police officials on phone after a complaint was lodged against him by the family of a junior student. The father of the deceased alleged that the boy was verbally abused and intimidated by cops. “My son was called nasty things over the phone. Out of fear, he consumed poison. I want action against the errants, including police officials, who threatened my son,” he said.

After he consumed poison, the boy was first rushed to Government Rajindra Hospital and was later referred to a private facility (Amar Hospital) in Patiala where he succumbed. His body has been sent for a post-mortem examination.

The deceased’s grandfather said, “Officials from the Model Town police post threatened that they would thrash him at the police station. He then asked me to speak to the cops. I assured them that we would come to the police station the next morning to record his statement. My grandson consumed poison because of the threats. A judicial probe should be ordered.”

Station house officer (SHO) Amandeep Singh Brar said a written complaint was received on January 15 from the family of a junior student. “The calls were made to the boy to inform him about the complaint and to ask him to come to the police station along with his parents or relatives to record his statement. This is a part of the standard procedure. No threats were made,” Brar said, categorically denying the family’s allegations.

The SHO added that the police would also take action on the written complaint submitted by the boy’s father.

The incident has triggered outrage among local residents.