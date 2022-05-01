Patiala violence | BJP asks Bhagwant Mann to step down for ‘failing to maintain law and order’
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday asked Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann to resign as home minister since he had failed to maintain law-and-order in the state despite having intelligence inputs about trouble brewing.
Addressing a press conference on Sunday, state BJP general secretary, Subhash Sharma, while referring to the communal clashes in Patiala two days ago, said that the buck must stop at the top.
“You have admitted to your failure by removing the inspector general of police, senior superintendent of police and superintendent of police in Patiala, but why don’t you take moral responsibility, since you happen to be the home minister of the state?” he asked the CM.
Alleging that Mann had deliberately issued misleading statements by blaming opposition parties such as BJP and the Shiromani Akali Dal for Patiala violence, Sharma pointed out that his (CM’s) own police had said on record that Barjinder Singh Parwana was the mastermind of the violence.
“Where do opposition parties come into picture?” he asked, adding that Parwana was being supported and propped up by the same forces who supported the Aam Aadmi Party during polls.
The BJP general secretary asked the CM as to why he did not deem it necessary to visit Patiala’s Kali Devi Mandir to apologise for his failure to save it from desecration.
He announced that the saffron party will launch a statewide protest against the AAP government’s failure to fulfill the election promises, beginning from May 5.
-
SoBo residents file FIR after six cats found dead in their society
Mumbai: A group of residents from a plush housing society Kalpataru Habitat in Lalbaug has filed a First Information Report (FIR) against an unidentified person for allegedly killing six cats that were sheltered in the society by them. The Kalachowki police have not named anyone in the criminal case and have begun an investigation.
-
Yogi Adityanath launches portal to benefit 1.15 million pensioners in Uttar Pradesh
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday rolled out a new platform — e-pension portal — to ensure transparent and hassle-free disbursement of pension to retired state government employees, said a state government statement soon after the launch on the occasion of Labour Day. The portal will benefit around 11.5 lakh (1.15 million) pensioners in Uttar Pradesh.
-
Yogi Adityanath government lays stress on timely completion of projects in Ayodhya
The Yogi Adityanath government has laid stress on time-bound completion of projects in Ayodhya in its second term. At present, 54 projects worth ₹3126 crore are underway in Ayodhya. The entire routes of the panch kosi, 14-kosi and 84- kosi parikramas are being developed in Ayodhya. Among the works on the anvil are the road widening project that had faced opposition from locals before the state assembly polls.
-
Centre will give additional power supply to Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Adityanath
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said the Centre will give additional power supply to Uttar Pradesh. Besides, the railways will provide extra rakes to transport coal for thermal power stations in Uttar Pradesh. “Ensure power supply according to the roster,” Yogi Adityanath directed the officials concerned. Yogi Adityanath also asked officials to ensure proper power supply during the festival days of Akshaya Tritiya, Parshuram Jayanti and Eid.
-
Eye on 2024 Lok Sabha polls: BJP takes head start with cadre coaching in Uttar Pradesh
Barely a month since forming the government again in Uttar Pradesh on March 25, the ruling BJP has set its sights on the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. The party think tank fears that a series of spectacular wins since 2014 Lok Sabha polls, with the 2022 UP poll win being the crowning glory, could make the cadre 'complacent'.
