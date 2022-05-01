Patiala violence | BJP asks Bhagwant Mann to step down for ‘failing to maintain law and order’

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday asked Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann to resign as home minister since he had failed to maintain law-and-order in the state despite having intelligence inputs about trouble brewing.

Addressing a press conference on Sunday, state BJP general secretary, Subhash Sharma, while referring to the communal clashes in Patiala two days ago, said that the buck must stop at the top.

“You have admitted to your failure by removing the inspector general of police, senior superintendent of police and superintendent of police in Patiala, but why don’t you take moral responsibility, since you happen to be the home minister of the state?” he asked the CM.

Alleging that Mann had deliberately issued misleading statements by blaming opposition parties such as BJP and the Shiromani Akali Dal for Patiala violence, Sharma pointed out that his (CM’s) own police had said on record that Barjinder Singh Parwana was the mastermind of the violence.

“Where do opposition parties come into picture?” he asked, adding that Parwana was being supported and propped up by the same forces who supported the Aam Aadmi Party during polls.

The BJP general secretary asked the CM as to why he did not deem it necessary to visit Patiala’s Kali Devi Mandir to apologise for his failure to save it from desecration.

He announced that the saffron party will launch a statewide protest against the AAP government’s failure to fulfill the election promises, beginning from May 5.