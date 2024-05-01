Patient jumps to death from fourth floor of Panchkula civil hospital

A 45-year-old patient of psychiatry ward at the civil hospital in Sector 6 jumped to his death from the fourth floor of the building. Another patient of the ward sustained injury in his eye after the victim flung a fire extinguisher at him. (iStock)

“A patient admitted on Tuesday morning had turned violent and jumped off the fourth floor,” confirmed principal medical officer (PMO) Dr Umesh Modi. The deceased was admitted by his wife on Tuesday.

As per authorities, the victim created ruckus in the hospital after his wife left saying that she will return with food for him after picking up children from school.

The victim, who worked as a junior technical assistant in a Panchkula warehouse, picked up a fire extinguisher and not only damaged a window, but also a security grille and a sink, before jumping out from the window. A security guard Aman, trying to tackle him, sustained injury on his foot after the victim hit him with the extinguisher. Another patient of the ward sustained injury in his eye after the victim flung the fire extinguisher at him.

When the victim’s wife returned with food and tea, he had already died.