Patients bear the brunt as doctors shut OPDs at Bathinda civil hospital

Patients were a harried lot as protesting doctors at the civil hospital in Bathinda locked the outpatient departments (OPDs) for the second consecutive day on Tuesday.

The doctors, who are agitating against delinking of the non-practicing allowance (NPA) from the basic pay, did not allow civil surgeon Dr TS Dhillon to enter his office.

Vinod Kumar, a patient, had come for the dressing of a boil only to find the OPD block locked. “I had pain and need medical attention. But there is no one to take care of the patients,” he said.

Bikker Singh from Kothe Phoola Singh Wala village was worried about missing the last date of medical examination to get an arms licence. “It is mandatory to get a dope test for a new licence or for its renewal. I have to submit the medical certification by a government doctor by Thursday,” he said.

Surjan Singh, a resident of Nahinawala village said he had to consult an ENT specialist for an infection in his ear. “It is the third instance today that doctors are unavailable at the OPD. Doctors may have justified demands but patients’ care should not be ignored,” he said.

Jasbir Kaur had come from Jaitu in Faridkot district to consult a psychiatrist. “I came with my mother only to see that doctors are away from work today. We have limited resources and cannot afford to visit the hospital repeatedly,” she said.

Civil surgeon Dr Dhillon said the doctors are attending only the emergency cases or Covid-related duties.

“I am working from home due to the protest outside my office. The doctors had given a call for suspension of OPD work till Wednesday,” said Dhillon.