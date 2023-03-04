Patients running out of patience due to staff dearth at Ludhiana civil hospital

Shortage of staff, including both doctors and support staff is adding to the woes of patients and their attendants in the civil hospital. Despite being a 300-bed facility, the hospital is facing shortage of staff, including doctors, nurses and class IV employees, which have left patients as well as doctors in lurch. Rush of patients outside the OPD in civil hospital in Ludhiana on Saturday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT photo)

60-year-old Parminder Singh, a resident of Vishwakarma Chowk fainted while waiting for his turn in a long queue outside the medicine outpatient department of the hospital. He is dealing with anemia and was forced to leave the hospital premise after he didn’t get the treatment.

Despite doctors recommending surgery for the stone in her gall bladder, Paramjit Kaur, a 50-year-old resident of Basti Jodewal, was unable to receive treatment at OPD ward due to a huge rush.

Bahadur Singh,53, a resident of Dugri, has been visiting the civil hospital for the past five days and just when finally his turn came, the doctor left without attending him.

Another patient Ranjit Kaur, a 67-year-old resident of Jodewal Basti is suffering from heart problems and despite being in the queue for several hours was unable to see a doctor.

However, the Punjab government is assuring improved healthcare facilities, the situation at the civil hospital seems to be deteriorating.

The hospital is currently facing a significant shortage of regular staff in comparison to the sanctioned positions, causing problems for both doctors and patients.

Ludhiana, which has a large population, only has one medicine physician against the two sanctioned positions. The hospital is experiencing a high influx of patients, leading to long queues and disputes between patients and class IV employees over their turn.

The civil hospital is facing difficulties in providing emergency services due to a shortage of staff, particularly emergency medical officers (EMOs). With only four EMOs available, the hospital administration is struggling to keep the emergency services running, especially at a time when one of the EMOs is currently on leave.

As per sources, the emergency service and surgeries suffered due to specialist doctors who refused the authorities to perform emergency duties. However, the doctor didn’t respond to the questions when contacted.

Director of health services Ranjeet Singh was unable to comment on the staff shortage issue.

Meanwhile, civil surgeon Hitinder Kaur said, “To avoid any inconvenience to the public we have assigned a Senior Medical Officer Anti-retroviral therapy (ART) center with an additional charge to give duties from 9 am to 12 pm.”

Additionally, specialist doctors from Khanna, Raikot and Dehlon are being deputed on alternate days at the civil hospital.

“We have also written to higher authorities regarding the shortage of staff. Recently six doctors have joined the district,” she added.