Patwari arrested for graft in Kathua

The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB), on Monday, arrested a patwari of the revenue department for demanding and accepting a bribe of ₹30,000 in Kathua district, said officials. The accused had demanded a bribe of ₹ 1,00,000 from the complainant for entering the name of his wife in the mutation register. (File)

He was identified as Liaquat Ali, a Patwari posted at Halqa Thuthay Chak in Hiranagar tehsil of Kathua district.

The anti-corruption bureau had received a complaint alleging that patwari Liaquat Ali demanded illegal gratification from the complainant for attestation of mutation.

The accused had demanded a bribe of ₹1,00,000 from the complainant for entering the name of his wife in the mutation register.

“After negotiation, the accused agreed upon a bribe amount of ₹70,000 from the complainant in two instalments,” said an official spokesperson.

The complainant arranged ₹30,000 as first instalment for payment to the patwari and at the same time lodged a complaint with ACB.

“ACB, accordingly, laid a trap. A discreet verification was conducted, which corroborated the complaint. Accordingly, a case FIR number 13/2025 under section 7 of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 was registered in Police Station ACB Jammu and investigation taken up,” he said.

A team was constituted and the accused was arrested. The bribe money was also recovered from his possession in presence of independent witnesses, he added.

Moreover, search is being conducted at the residence of the accused situated in Kishanpur, Dungara in Billawar area of Kathua district in presence of an independent witness and a magistrate. Further investigations are on.