PAU bats for agricultural diversification at kisan committee meeting

The Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) stressed the importance of agricultural diversification in the state at the Kisan Committee meeting here on Tuesday. The Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) stressed the importance of agricultural diversification in the state at the Kisan Committee meeting here on Tuesday (HT File)

Directorate of extension education organized a meeting of the PAU kisan committee and PAU fruit and vegetable growers’ association.

During the event, PAU vice chancellor Dr Satbir Singh Gosal underscored the importance of agricultural diversification in Punjab. He emphasised the need for cultivating fruits and vegetables to enhance farmers’ economic stability, improve soil health, and address water scarcity and climate change issues. Dr Gosal highlighted PAU’s efforts in developing new horticultural varieties, such as dragon fruit and apples, which are well-suited to Punjab’s climate, and advocated for transitioning from traditional crops like wheat and rice to horticulture for better economic returns and sustainable practices.

Extension Education Director Dr Makhan Singh Bhullar welcomed the attendees and outlined the university’s initiatives to promote new fruit and vegetable varieties among farmers through training camps and on-site visits. Extension Education Additional Director Dr. Gur Sahib Singh detailed the meeting proceedings and presented the report on the action taken.

The session also featured a question-and-answer segment coordinated by the Communication Additional Director Dr Tejinder Singh Riar, where farmers received updates on fertilizers, organic pest control measures, and marketing strategies. Research Additional Director Dr. Gurjeet Singh Manget extended a vote of thanks to the audience. The event was attended by deans, directors, department heads, faculty members, and students.