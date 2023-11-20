PAU briefs new registrar on institution’s objectives

A meeting chaired by PAU vice-chancellor Satbir Singh Gosal marked the induction of Rishi Pal Singh as the newly appointed registrar at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) on Monday. PAU officials during a meeting with new registrar, Rishi Pal Singh, in Ludhiana. (HT PHOTO)

The session aimed to furnish the new registrar with a comprehensive understanding of his role within PAU and align his vision with the institution’s objectives, offering insights into its academic, research, and extension endeavours.

During the meeting, PK Chhuneja, dean of post graduate studies, delved into the university’s academic programmes; Ajmer Singh Dhatt, director of research, shed light on PAU’s research orientation, emphasizing its role in advancing agricultural knowledge and innovation and Gurmeet Singh Buttar, director of extension education, underscored the university’s outreach efforts and the impact of extension services on local communities.

Gosal said that the session is an introduction to PAU’s organisational structure and function and an overview of the great institution’s commitment to fostering cutting-edge research and empowering the farming community under his stewardship.

Rishi Pal Singh, belonging to the 2004 batch PCS and 2014 batch IAS, joined as the PAU registrar on Saturday.

Rishi Pal Singh expressed enthusiasm and acknowledged PAU’s national significance in pioneering progressive and sustainable agricultural practices. He expressed eagerness to embrace the role of a facilitator as the university’s registrar, further propelling its impactful contributions to the agricultural realm on a national scale.

Horticulture supervisor training course concludes at PAU

A year-long horticultural supervisor training course for the session 2022-23 concluded at Punjab Agricultural University on Monday. GS Buttar, director of extension education, was the chief guest at the farewell and certificate distribution function.

In his concluding address, Buttar highlighted the importance of horticulture and advised the trainees to become self-employed for economic prosperity. Later, he distributed the certificates to the trainees of the course.

JS Brar, senior horticulturist, while stressing upon honing skills in horticulture, said that it was imperative to acquire training in fruit cultivation without which farmers won’t yield productive results. Ranjit Singh, floriculturist, explained the seed production and nursery raising of flowers.

Manveen Kaur, an expert, while proposing a vote of thanks, said that the knowledge obtained via this course would go long way in boosting the prospects of horticulture in Punjab.