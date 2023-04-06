International Day of Sports observed at Ludhiana’s PAU

The directorate of students’ welfare, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), Ludhiana, celebrated the International Day of Sports for development and peace on Thursday.

Students and faculty members taking pledge on the International Day of Sports. (HT Photo)

Players of different sports, including basketball, badminton, cricket, cycling, football, volleyball and swimming participated in the celebrations along with the faculty members of the varsity. They pledged that they would take part in their respective sports with true sportsmanship and also work to spread the message of the day.

The director students’ welfare Nirmal Singh Jaura motivated the students to continue putting in their best efforts for the honour and glory of sports as well as PAU.

Speaking on the occasion, Sukhbir Singh, assistant director, physical education, observed that this day was celebrated to comprehend the power and significance of sports in promoting peace across nations, and erasing different cultural barriers all over the world. He also elaborated that the ancient Olympic sports worked as a cost effective and flexible tool in promoting development, and peace among different nations.

