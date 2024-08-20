PAU gears up to organise nation maize conference

Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) is all set to host a national conference on maize titled “A Crop for Food, Feed, Nutritional and Bioenergy Security with Environmental Sustainability.” A total of 400 participants including scientists, students, farmers, entrepreneurs, and seed/agro-chemical company’s representatives are expected to join this conference (HT file)

The conference, which is slated to take place from August 23 till August 25, is being organised in collaboration with The Maize Technologists Association of India (MTAI) and Indian Council of Agricultural Research- Indian Institute of Maize Research (ICAR-IIMR).

Dr SK Vasal, a world food laureate, will chair the inaugural function. Besides, Dr SK Pradhan, ADG FFC, ICAR; Dr DK Yadava, ADG Seed, ICAR; Dr BM Prasanna, maize programme director, International Maize and Wheat Improvement Centre (CIMMYT), Mexico; Dr AK Joshi, managing director, Borlaug Institute of South Asia (BISA), will be the guests of honour. Dr Himanshu Pathak, secretary department of agricultural research and education (DARE) and director general, ICAR, will preside over the plenary session on 25 August.

The chairman of the organising committee Dr Sain Dass, who is also MTAI president and former director of IIMR, New Delhi, informed that the conference aims to bring different stakeholders to discuss new avenues in maize agri-food systems to address various issues of food, feed and energy security for fulfilment of sustainable development goals(SDGs).

Dr HS Jat, director, ICAR-IIMR, Ludhiana, and the organising secretary said this conference consists of six themes covering all aspects of maize crop sciences starting from genetic enhancement, novel crop improvement strategies to industrial utilization, stresses management, production technologies and marketing linkages.

Principal breeder and in-charge of maize section, PAU, Dr Surinder Sandhu said achieving ecological sustainability through maize will also be one of the focus areas of this conference. All the themes have one keynote lecture and two lead lectures by the experts in the respective fields, she added.