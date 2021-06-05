PAU student awarded Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Young Research Fellowship

Manjinder Kaur, a PhD student at the department of chemistry, college of basic sciences and humanities, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), has been awarded the prestigious “Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Young Research Fellowship” for the year 2020-21.

Manjinder was selected from among 800 candidates nationwide and awarded the prestigious fellowship during an online event organised by TERRE Policy Centre, Pune, in memory of late President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam. For her PhD research, she is working on “Evaluation of ocimum essential oil derived composites to enhance shelf life of kinnow fruit” under the guidance of Ritu Tandon from department of chemistry, Punjab Horticultural Postharvest Technology Centre.

The fellowship carries a cash price of ₹25,000 along with a citation, scroll and medallion. Dr Baldev Singh Dhillon, vice-chancellor of PAU, congratulated Manjinder and wished her all success in her future endeavours.