PAU warns farmers of yellow rust on wheat, urges to monitor fields

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Feb 10, 2024 06:24 AM IST

Cautioning the wheat growers of the yellow rust disease in the wheat crop, the experts of the department of plant breeding and genetics (PBG) as well as the department of plant pathology (PP) at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) have advised farmers to monitor the wheat fields regularly for this disease.

PBG head VS Sohu and PP head PS Sandhu said a minor incidence of the disease was also observed in the surrounding fields. (HT File)

As per the survey conducted by the scientists from PAU, Ludhiana and Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Roopnagar, the incidence of stripe rust has been spotted on wheat varieties comprising HD 2967, HD 3086 and DBW 222 in four fields of two villages, namely Nikku Nangal and Dhukli at Sri Anandpur Sahib block.

Sharing this information, PBG head VS Sohu and PP head PS Sandhu said a minor incidence of the disease was also observed in the surrounding fields. The concerned farmers of these infected fields were contacted and advised to immediately spray their fields with recommended fungicides at recommended doses to curb the disease.

Jaspal Kaur, principal plant pathologist, suggested the farmers of the sub-mountainous areas to conduct surveillance of their fields where susceptible and un-recommended varieties were sown. “If disease appears, then immediately spray that field with any of the recommended fungicides to avoid secondary spread. Since the incidence is restricted to a few fields, there is no need to panic,” she added.

