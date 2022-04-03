Ludhiana | PAU’s 9 agricultural engineers get placed in Escorts and Amul India
Nine graduates of agricultural engineering of College of Agricultural Engineering and Technology (COAE&T), Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), got placed in Escorts and Amul India through on- campus recruitment conducted by Training and Placement Committee of the College.
Six students, namely Pratibha Tewari, Gaganpreet Singh, Nidhi Malhotra, Kavin Puri, Rohit Singh and Stuti Gandhi have been selected as graduate engineer trainees (GETs) in Escorts Limited, Faridabad; while three students, Vikas Kumar, Lakshay Kumar and Shubham Bagga have been selected in Amul India.
Every year, organisations, namely Mahindra and Mahindra, Escorts, New Holland, John Deere, CLAAS, International Tractors, Jain Irrigation, Cremica and others visit the campus to recruit the agricultural engineering graduates of PAU.
Ashok Kumar, dean, COAE&T, shared that the PAU agricultural engineers have been performing consistently for securing admissions in top-ranked foreign universities, including IITs and IIMs, and also getting on-campus job placements in leading industrial organisations of high repute every year.
Satish Kumar Gupta and Vishal Bector of Training and Placement Committee of the College said every possible effort is always made for preparing the candidates to achieve their professional goals.
