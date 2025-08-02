Pavnesh Kumar takes oath as member of Himachal Public Service Commission

Pavnesh Kumar, a retired 1989-batch Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer, was sworn in as a member of the Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) at Raj Bhavan in Shimla on Saturday. Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla administering the oath of office and secrecy to Pavnesh Kumar as member of the Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission at Raj Bhavan in Shimla on Saturday. (Deepak Sansta/HT)

Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla administered the oath of office and secrecy to Kumar.

Kumar, who belongs to Busal-Baroh in Kangra district, completed his PhD from Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni, in Solan district. He has held several key positions in the forest department, including that of the principal chief conservator of forests in Himachal Pradesh.

Interacting with the media after the ceremony, Kumar said that he was committed to upholding the commission’s core values of transparency, efficiency, and meritocracy. “Recruitment requirements come from the government and the commission is responsible for completing the process in a timely and transparent manner. It is our responsibility to ensure that deserving youth receive employment opportunities promptly,” he said.

Chief secretary Prabodh Saxena, HPPSC chairman Rameshwar Singh Thakur, state human rights commission chairman PS Rana, lokayukta CB Barowalia, advocate general Anup Kumar Rattan and former Speaker Gangu Ram Musafir were among those present at the ceremony.