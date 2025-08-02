Search
Sat, Aug 02, 2025
Pay heed to what J&K MPs are saying in Parliament: Mirwaiz to Centre

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Published on: Aug 02, 2025 10:08 am IST

“A few days ago, in the Parliament, there was a debate on the India–Pakistan war after the heinous Pahalgam incident, and different views by different political parties of India with regard to the war, its purpose, success or failure were put forward,” said Mirwaiz Umar Farooq while addressing the Friday congregation at the historic Jama Masjid, Srinagar.

Hurriyat leader and chief priest of Jamia Masjid Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Friday hailed the efforts of Jammu and Kashmir members of parliament to express the sentiments of people in Parliament and urged the Centre to give a patient ear to them to lessen the ‘dil ki doori’.

Hurriyat leader and chief priest of Jamia Masjid Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Friday hailed the efforts of Jammu and Kashmir members of parliament to express the sentiments of people in Parliament and urged the Centre to give a patient ear to them to lessen the ‘dil ki doori’. (PTI File)

At the Jamia Masjid in Srinagar, Mirwaiz welcomed J&K MPs’ united stand in the Parliament during the discussion on Operation Sindoor.

Mirwaiz said that very few, and mostly in the opposition, talked of the human aspect of the war, its costs therein, and its correlation to J&K, which reflects the mindset and mood of the times.

He said that the three MPs from J&K - Mian Altaf and Agha Ruhullah from National Conference and Engineer Rashid from Awami Ittihad Party —were the only ones to highlight the concerns and plight of the people at the epicentre of the basic problem and the current debate.

“They were speaking with passion and pain about the disempowerment and dispossession of the people of J&K and expressing the sentiments of the people of J&K that we have all along been talking about. It is good to see that on these matters all are on the same page,” he said.

He said that he can only hope that what they said was heard by those in power in New Delhi. “And if they really want to lessen ‘Dil ki Doori’, they must pay heed to it,” he urged.

Mirwaiz said he has always believed that neither war nor violence, or use of force can solve problems and lead to peace and prosperity, which he said the ‘billions of people in the Indian subcontinent seek, and the swathes of poor in this region deserve’.

“Engagement at all levels is a far cheaper and evolved alternative,” he said.

Follow Us On