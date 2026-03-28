Pay property tax by March 31 or face penalty: Ludhiana MC tells residents

With March 31, 2026 set as the last date for payment of property tax for the financial year 2025–26, municipal corporation (MC) officials have urged residents to deposit their dues on time to avoid heavy penalties and interest on delayed payments. MC has also decided to keep its zonal Suvidha Kendras open on weekends (HT Photo)

Officials said taxpayers will have to pay a 20 per cent penalty along with 18 per cent annual interest if the property tax is not cleared after the deadline. They warned that non-compliance could significantly increase the financial burden on defaulters.

The civic body also highlighted the existing rebate and penalty structure for the current financial year. Residents can avail a 10 per cent rebate if the tax is paid by September 30. No penalty is imposed on payments made between October 1 and December 31, while a 10 per cent penalty applies to payments made between January 1 and March 31. However, officials reiterated that after March 31, the penalty rises to 20 per cent, along with the applicable annual interest of 18 per cent.

Appealing to residents to pay their dues in time, mayor Inderjit Kaur said the revenue collected through property tax is utilised for providing basic civic amenities and carrying out development works across the city. MC officials also advised taxpayers to use online payment facilities to avoid congestion at civic offices. Residents can pay property tax through the official website of the municipal corporation, mcludhiana.gov.in, instead of visiting zonal Suvidha Kendras.

To facilitate timely payments, the MC has also decided to keep its zonal Suvidha Kendras open on weekends and even on a government holiday. The centres will remain functional on Saturday (March 28), Sunday (March 29), and Tuesday (March 31), which is a government holiday, during regular working hours.

Officials said the extended working schedule has been introduced to help residents clear dues without facing last-minute rush or inconvenience at the offices.