Pay revision for Panjab University teachers gets V-C nod

chandigarh news
Updated on Dec 05, 2022 01:58 AM IST

If approved by the senate, Panjab University ’s apex governing body, over 600 faculty members of the university will stand to benefit from the revised pay scales.

Panjab University has already started the process for salary revision and asked its staff to give an undertaking for exercising the option, within a month. (HT File)
ByDar Ovais, Chandigarh

With Panjab University (PU) set to revise the salary scales of its teaching staff and equivalent cadre, the pay revision approved by syndicate in its last meeting has now received vice-chancellor (V-C) Raj Kumar’s nod, in anticipation of a senate approval.

If approved, over 600 faculty members of the university will stand to benefit from the revised pay scales.

The university has already started the process for salary revision and asked its staff to give an undertaking for exercising the option, within a month.

“In pursuance of the adoption of pay revision notification as per agenda item number 3 and 4 of the Board of Finance (BoF) on October 14, duly approved by syndicate and also approved by the vice chancellor (V-C) in anticipation of the approval of senate, the pay of the teachers and concerned employees shall be revised as per the respective notifications,” reads the varsity communication issued to department heads recently.

Meanwhile, the process of salary revision of non-teaching staff is also underway.

The university has around 3,000 non-teaching staff.

While the PU senate – varsity’s apex governing body – had already adopted the 6th Punjab Pay Commission for the non-teaching staff in March, the varsity syndicate – the executive arm of senate – last month adopted the Punjab government notification to implement the revised UGC pay scales as per the 7th Pay Commission for teaching staff.

Panjab University Teachers Association (PUTA) president Supinder Kaur, said, “We welcome the decision of the university and are hopeful that teachers get their December salaries – paid in January – as per the new pay scales. The university should complete the pay revision process without further delay.”

The university had recently also written to the University Grants Commission (UGC) to re-determine or reset the annual grant to the varsity in wake of salary revisions for the staff.

The university has also sought the release of a one-time additional grant for the payment of arrears.

The implementation of revised pay scales for both teaching and non-teaching staff will translate into a one-time burden of 277 crore due to arrears since 2016, along with 56 crore recurring liability, including pension.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Dar Ovais

    Dar Ovais is a Chandigarh-based Hindustan Times correspondent who covers higher education.

