PCA Mohali to host English cricket team

The Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) would be hosting the England cricket team, owing to four-day gap before reaching Dharamsala on March 3 for the final Test match. The English cricket team would use the renovated PCA stadium, Mohali, for net practice, and use the golf course for rejuvenation. (HT File Photo)

PCA secretary Dilsher Khanna said, “The BCCI has asked PCA to do the arrangements for the visiting English team ahead of the Dharamsala Test. They will be free to use the training facilities if desired at the PCA Stadium in Mohali. They will also play some golf to unwind during the long Test tour.”

The third Test will commence on February 15 in Rajkot while the fourth Test kickstarts in Ranchi from February 23. The fifth and final Test of the series will be played in Dharamsala from March 7.

Meanwhile, the Indian team members will assemble in Dharamsala after the Ranchi Test.

According to the information, Board for Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah was impressed with the renovation of PCA stadium during the T20 international game between Indian and Afghanistan on January 11. Shah also visited PCA’s second international stadium being built at Mullanpur, Punjab. The stadium has taken a decade to complete, it is likely to get match ready in the coming months.