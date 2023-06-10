PCA to roll out its own T20 league next month

With almost every BCCI-affiliated state association hosting a T20 league of its own, the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) has also jumped on to the bandwagon. Come July 12, the PCA is all set to roll a T20 league of its own, featuring six men’s teams. Women cricketers will, however, have to wait for some more seasons to showcase their talent in the T20 format. PCA secretary Dilsher Khanna said that the PCA wants to popularise the league, give a platform to budding cricketers, and also bring in spectators. (HT File)

The PCA, bolstered by young office-bearers and their chief advisor and former Test cricketer Harbhajan Singh, are aiming to make the league a success and bring spectators to the IS Bindra PCA stadium in Mohali which will be hosting all the games as double-headers. The games will be televised as well as livestreamed on a cricket application. The teams, however, won’t be sold as franchises this season, which usually happens in a T20 league scenario. The break-up of the teams will be done by the Punjab selectors and sponsors have been roped in to make the league fancy and lucrative. PCA wishes to expand the league on a bigger scale next season and conduct it like a proper T20 league with team owners and make a connection with local fans.

Sharing more on this, PCA secretary Dilsher Khanna said, “Due to a shortage of time slots with the broadcasters, we have got a window starting July 12. The PCA wants to popularise the league, give a platform to budding cricketers, and also bring in spectators. Around 80% of the stadium will have free-seating for spectators. We will be inviting popular Punjabi singers during the games to bring in the entertainment factor. We will be coming up with more announcements about the league soon.” More than a dozen players from Punjab compete in BCCI’s cash-rich Indian Premier League (IPL).

“When Punjab players who play in IPL will be seen in action during the state T20 league, it will boost other players’ morale,” added Khanna.

PCA will be conducting talent search programmes to scout for fast bowlers in Amritsar, Hoshiarpur, Jalandhar, Barnala and Mukstar above 16 years of age in coming days and more such trials will be carried out to pick spinners and batters.

Speaking on the PCA’s chances of hosting the ODI World Cup games in October, Khanna remained tight-lipped. “We would be happy to get some World Cup games but as if now nothing has been conveyed to the PCA,” he said. It is learnt that the BCCI is not very keen to give World Cup games to PCA, even though, the state association has shown their interest in hosting the mega-event matches. The BCCI would be announcing the World Cup schedule after the World Test Championship final gets over in London where India is competing with Australia. PCA had claimed that their Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur would be ready by April, 2023, but it seems there has been delay in that end. “The work has picked up and PCA is expecting the stadium to get completed within six months and next season, Mullanpur will also be hosting IPL games,” shared Khanna.