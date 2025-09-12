PCS prelim exam on Oct 26, but PPSC without any members

Though the process to fill 322 posts by the Punjab State Civil Services Combined Competitive Examination (PCS) has already begun with preliminary exam scheduled on October 26, all five posts of the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) members have been lying vacant. PPSC chairman, Major General Vinayak Saini (retd), remains the only official functioning in the commission.

The lone serving member, Harmohan Kaur Sandhu, retired on August 19 following the completion of her six-year tenure. With this, PPSC chairman, Major General Vinayak Saini (retd), remains the only official functioning in the commission. The PPSC is also mulling postponing the exam due to the floods.

The absence of the members is expected to create hurdles in the smooth conduct of the PCS examination, particularly the crucial interview stage.

Speaking to HT, chairman Saini said, “We have already informed the government. We need members to conduct the interview round. I have been told that two members have already been shortlisted and will be appointed soon.”

Around 85,000 candidates have applied for various positions, including Punjab Civil Service (executive branch), deputy superintendent of police, tehsildar, food and civil supplies officer, block development and panchayat officer, assistant registrar (cooperative societies), labour-cum-conciliation officer, employment generation and training officer, excise and taxation officer, deputy superintendent of jails (grade-II) and district probation officer.

PPSC secretary Charanjit Singh said, “The commission is already in the process of appointing two new members. The process will be completed soon.”

Meanwhile, the commission is also considering postponing the PCS exam in view of the recent floods in Punjab. Chairman Saini said, “We are considering it as the entire state has been affected by floods.”