PDP chief expresses dismay over ‘missing’ Waqf properties on UMEED portal

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Friday said that over 3.55 lakh Waqf properties are missing nationwide with J&K alone losing 7,240 entries in the new UMEED database adding that it feels like the “latest blow” against the Muslims. Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti (File)

The Union ministry of minority affairs launched the Unified Waqf Management, Empowerment, Efficiency and Development Act, 1995 (UMEED) Central Portal on June 6, 2025, for real-time uploading, verification, and monitoring of Waqf properties and gave a six month window for the same. The period ended on December 6.

Taking to X, the former chief minister of J&K said that the gaps raise serious questions on protection of Waqf assets. “Over 3.55 lakh Waqf properties are missing nationwide with J&K alone losing 7,240 entries in the new UMEED database. These gaps raise serious questions about transparency and protection of Waqf assets. With a pattern of violence, demolitions and disenfranchisement, the erosion of Waqf land feels like the latest blow against the Muslims. Where does this end?,” Mufti said.

All India Muslim Waqf Board has sought extension of time from the government for the registration of the Waqf properties on the portal.

Mehbooba also uploaded a document which revealed the differences between the Waqf properties over a one year period--December 2024 and 2025.

The data revealed by her stated that Jammu and Kashmir had 32,533 registered properties on December 9, 2024, while it decreased by 7,240 to 25,293 on December 7 this year.

The data also revealed that the highest fall in the Waqf properties was recorded in Uttar Pradesh to the extent of 1,30,216 . The number of Sunni Waqf properties reduced to 86,345 on December 7 from 2,17,161 on December 9, 2024 in the state.

The new Waqf (Amendement ) Act, 2025, came into force in April 2025 after a fiery debate in Lok Sabha and in Rajya Sabha. The bill was opposed by the opposition parties as well as various Muslim bodies.

In September, the Supreme Court refused to suspend the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, in its entirety but put on hold some contentious provisions pending further judicial scrutiny, including the provisions empowering district collectors to decide whether a property claimed as Waqf actually belongs to the government, and the stipulation that only a lawful property owner who has been practising Islam for at least five years can create Waqf through a formal deed.