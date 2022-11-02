Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti to tour Jammu region from Nov 7

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti to tour Jammu region from Nov 7

Published on Nov 02, 2022 12:55 AM IST

Mehbooba Mufti will also undertake a six-day long tour of Pir Panjal region in Rajouri and Poonch starting November 20

Mehbooba Mufti will be addressing a series of public meetings in Jammu region.
Mehbooba Mufti will be addressing a series of public meetings in Jammu region. (File Photo)
ByHT Correspondent

People’s Democratic Party (PDP) president and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti will visit Chenab Valley region on a four-day tour from November 7 to 10, followed by a six-day tour of Rajouri and Poonch districts along the LoC starting November 20.

She will be addressing a series of public meetings.

“The party president is going to conduct a four-day tour to the Chenab Valley region and will hold a series of public meetings. Thereafter, she will undertake a six-day long tour of Pir Panjal region in Rajouri and Poonch,” said party spokesperson and former legislator Firdous Tak.

In this context, a meeting of senior party leaders was called at the party office in Jammu that discussed the arrangement for the visit.

