PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti to tour Jammu region from Nov 7
Mehbooba Mufti will also undertake a six-day long tour of Pir Panjal region in Rajouri and Poonch starting November 20
People’s Democratic Party (PDP) president and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti will visit Chenab Valley region on a four-day tour from November 7 to 10, followed by a six-day tour of Rajouri and Poonch districts along the LoC starting November 20.
She will be addressing a series of public meetings.
“The party president is going to conduct a four-day tour to the Chenab Valley region and will hold a series of public meetings. Thereafter, she will undertake a six-day long tour of Pir Panjal region in Rajouri and Poonch,” said party spokesperson and former legislator Firdous Tak.
In this context, a meeting of senior party leaders was called at the party office in Jammu that discussed the arrangement for the visit.
